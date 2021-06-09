New feature added to CoWIN platform for correction in COVID vaccination certificate

NEW DELHI: To ensure that the COVID vaccination certificates of beneficiaries are error-free, a special feature ‘Raise an Issue’ has been added to the CoWIN platform, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Now users can make corrections to name, year of birth and gender on their COVID vaccination certificates if there are inadvertent errors. For this, users have to visit www.cowin.gov.in and ‘Raise an Issue’.

“New citizen-friendly feature on CoWIN. Now correct the errors in the vaccination certificate yourself,” tweeted Vikash Sheel, Additional Secretary, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, over 23.6 crore (23,61,98,726) COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (AGENCY)