EMPLOYMENT (09-06-2021)

REQUIRED

A WELL TRAINED WELDER & MECHANIC FOR VIBRATOR, MIXER, MACHINES, CONCRETE PLANT ENGINES ETC. FOR A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY. SALARY SHALL BE NEGOTIABLE.

EMAIL: SHUBHAMSHARMAENS@GMAIL.COM

CONT NO. 7889521543, 7006347123

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLERS

FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES

ADD. JANIPUR BEHIND SAUGAT COMPLEX

9906941292, 9682398831

REQUIRED

SALES GIRL REQUIRED FOR JEWELLERY SHOP IN JAIN BAZAR

2 GIRLS REQUIRED

PH 9906367896

STAFF REQUIRED

1. NURSES (M/F) FOR HOME CARE (ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. FRONT DESK OFFICER (FEMALE)

(GRADUATE /POST GRADUATE)

PREFERABLY MARRIED / EXPERIENCE OR FRESHERS

CONTACT BETWEEN 10 AM – 3 PM

307-A, NEAR DOGRA SCHOOL, SHASTRI NAGAR, JMU

7006832169 (HARSH)

WANTED

A FEMALE STAFF WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND COMPUTER KNOWING FOR AN OFFICE AT SUBHASH NAGAR. TIMINGS:-10 TO 4

SALARY:- 6000/-

MOB:- 9622147092

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR FOR

“WING’S ENERGY DRINK

IN ALL J&K

ALSO REQUIRED SALES EXECUTIVE NO’S – 3

SALARY – 10,000 TO 14,000 + TA/DA

CONTACT US :- 9906155071

ADDRESS : 400/A GANDHI

NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE CANDIDATE FOR BILLING HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE AND FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR FRONT DESK HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE.

FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT :-9018383101 / 0191-2451622

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY AT BAKSHI NAGAR

(OFFICE TIMING 10 AM TO 7 PM)

CALL :

MOBILE NO. 9971173555/7982985433

JOB VACANCY

MARKETING SALES EXECUTIVE

(MUST HAVE 2 WHEELER)

JOB LOCATION: GANGYAL, JAMMU

NFC

CONTACT: 8899700777

NFC@LIVE.IN