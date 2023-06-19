New ‘Dakshta’ course for young professionals now live on Govt’s iGOT platform

NEW DELHI, June 19: A new online course ‘Dakshta’ (Development of Attitude, Knowledge, Skill for Holistic Transformation in Administration) for young professionals, is now live on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, the Personnel Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi platform (https://igotkarmayogi.Gov.In/) is a comprehensive portal to guide Government officials in their capacity-building journey.

The portal combines six functional hubs for online learning, competency management, career management, discussions, events and networking.

Tailored for young professionals and consultants engaged in Government, this collection (consisting of 18 courses) seeks to build functional, domain and behavioural competencies by acquainting learners with subjects crucial for discharging their duties, and responsibilities effectively, it said.

Currently, 40 young professionals and consultants in NITI Aayog are undergoing phase-wise induction training through this curated collection of courses on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, the statement said.

The 18 courses are on ‘Data-Driven Decision Making for Government’, ‘Code of Conduct for Govt Employees’, ‘Office Procedure’, ‘Yoga Break at Workplace’, ‘Effective Communication’, ‘Stress Management’ and ‘Reform Initiatives of Govt of India’, among others.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, Mission Karmayogi (National programme for civil services capacity building) has been playing an integral role in nurturing a smart, citizen-friendly and future-ready public workforce.

Driving the mission’s core objectives, Karmayogi Bharat, a Government-owned, not-for-profit special purpose vehicle, has been established by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and is entrusted with the responsibility for owning, managing, maintaining and improving the iGOT Karmayogi platform. (PTI)