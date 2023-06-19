Sanjay Pahalwan clinches Kharah Kesri title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Sanjay Pahalwan of Pargwal has clinched the Kharah Kesri Dangal title by defeating Vikas Pahalwan of Haryana in the famous Kharah Kesri Dangal Championship which was held at Kharah, today.

As many as 60 wrestling bouts were held and the highest was played between Sanjay Pahalwan of Pargwal and Vikas Pahalwan of Haryana.

Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma presided over the function and distributed prizes to the winners and the runner ups on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Sharma thanked the participants and exhorted upon the youth to take part in sports which is the best way to channelize youth energy. The Government is taking all out efforts to provide basic minimum sports facilities to the youth at their door steps to promote sports culture among Youth, he added.

Among others, Joint Director Industries Jammu, Surinder Paul Sharma, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Sharma, Tehsildar Kharah- Balli, Romesh Chander, Janak Raj, Ashok Sharma, Master Des Raj, Milkhi Ram, Shotu Ram, Chuni Lal, Tej Ram, Suresh Kumar, Dr Surinder, Prithi Ram, Janak Raj, Romesh Sharma, Sat Paul Sharma, Capt. Romesh Chander, Parshotam Lal Numberdar, Suram Thakyal, Romesh Kumar, Tilak Raj and large number of locals and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.