New criminal laws will ensure justice, equality: LG

‘Will break the centuries-old shackles of colonial legacy’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the three new criminal laws implemented in the country today will ensure justice and equality for all.

Addressing a function at the Police Headquarters here, the LG said that these new laws will break the centuries-old shackles of colonial legacy.

“Commencement of three new laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – break the centuries-old shackles of colonial legacy. These new laws will ensure justice and equality for all, moving away from the repressive colonial framework,” he said.

“The Constitution of India has always emphasized the principle of justice, impartiality, independence and solidarity. Therefore, if we go into the details of these laws, we will clearly see that,” he said.

Sinha said that they are committed to protect the vulnerable and ensure justice for all.

“These laws, based on individual freedom and human rights, reflect a major shift towards a more humane and just system. The reforms, rooted in the principles of liberty and fraternity, are a testament to our commitment to protect the vulnerable and ensure justice for all,” he said.

The LG said the new criminal laws will address the issues like terrorism, sedition and mob lynching, and ensure that our system is just, humane and future-ready.

“By incorporating technological advancements, the new laws will enhance the efficiency and transparency of our justice system. This includes the use of digital tools for evidence collection, case management and communication among the five pillars of criminal justice system,” he said.

Sinha underlined the need to remain vigilant against the potential misuse of technology, which could undermine the very justice which is being aimed to be upheld. He also spoke on the substantial investment in infrastructure and training required with the integration of forensic technology and digital procedures.

The LG said that ensuring data security and protecting the privacy of individuals is paramount. “It is imperative to build robust systems that create a firewall against criminals, protect our citizens and foster peace and development,” he said.

Sinha emphasised that all the stakeholders of the criminal justice system must nurture new laws collaboratively. “We embark on a journey towards a more just and fair society. These reforms uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and ensure justice. The major challenge of training our core personnel in all the verticals has been accomplished, including joint trainings,” he said.

“The J&K Police has been instrumental in training their core IOs, augmenting the material and human resources and adapting to the technological challenges and working on legal changes. Let’s work together to implement these changes, ensuring trust in a fair, transparent and just legal system,” he said.

Sinha also called for generating awareness on the new laws amongst the citizens, law enforcement agencies, stakeholders, legal fraternity, prosecutors, district administration officials, academia and students.

He also congratulated the Jammu Kashmir Police on registering the First FIR under the provision of the new Laws.

Chief Justice, J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in his address, said the new criminal laws are the reflection of the Resurgent India and Confident India building on its own destiny based on its rich heritage.

He advised the Vice Chancellors of various Universities present on the occasion to conduct awareness sessions on the new laws in their respective institutions.

Social workers, legal practitioners and police officials from different districts who joined through video conferencing, also shared their views on the impact of new laws on the criminal justice system.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; members of the Judiciary and legal fraternity; prominent citizens and senior officers of Civil and Police Administration from all districts attended the implementation ceremony, in person and through virtual mode.