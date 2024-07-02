AJKPC submits key pre-budget demands to FM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), an organization working for the welfare of the rural population and strengthening grassroots democracy in J&K, has put Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on notice by presenting several demands ahead of the Union Budget.

During a press conference in Jammu today, Anil Sharma, president of AJKPC, along with other members of the organization, urged the Union Government to fulfil its promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma emphasized that for over a decade, the people of J&K have been waiting for the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to be realized.

Sharma demanded an increase in the MGNREGA honorarium to Rs 400 per day and asked the Finance Minister to make provisions in the budget to clear the pending liability of MGNREGA labourers and vendors from 2017 to date in Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded to start work on Jammu- Poonch Railway Project and laying the foundation stones for the Jammu and Srinagar Metro Projects.

The AJKPC president also highlighted that after the abrogation of Article 370, people in Jammu and Kashmir were optimistic that all daily wagers in the UT would receive justice and their services would be regularized. He stressed that it is high time for the Union Govt to include a substantial statement from the Finance Minister regarding this serious issue.

“Unemployment is a major problem in J&K, and our educated youth are under stress and anxiety. Thus, it is the responsibility of the Government to provide a minimum Rs 5000-7000 per month stipend to professional degree holders until they get dignified employment,” Sharma said.

AJKPC also demanded the establishment of one technical university, one women’s university, and one law university for Jammu and Kashmir, along with ITIs in every sub-division. Sharma called for the Union FM to increase the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers to a minimum of Rs 10,000 with a 10% annual increment, showing sympathy towards these essential workers.

He urged the Government to expedite pending tourism projects like Mubarak Mandi and the Lake on River Tawi with substantial funding, besides starting a Dogri TV Channel and an exclusive Dogri Radio Station.

Senior vice president Ram Saroop Sharma and vice presidents Des Raj Bhagat and Jitendra Singh were also present.