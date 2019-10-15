Netherlands king and queen to visit Indo-Dutch exhibition in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Celebrating 400 years of shared cultural heritage, India and the Netherlands have joined hands for a special exhibition in Mumbai that will showcase some of the original work of iconic Dutch painter Rembrandt and miniature paintings by artists from his era, officials said.

Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will visit the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) on Wednesday for the opening of the exhibition titled ‘Indo-Dutch Connections in the Age of Rembrandt’, according to the website of the Royal House of the Netherlands.

The royal couple, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday night, will be in Mumbai on the second leg of their five-day state visit.

“India and the Netherlands are coming together to celebrate 400 years of cultural heritage and honour the 350th death anniversary of the iconic artist, Rembrandt. The CSMVS, Mumbai and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam are collaborating on an exhibition titled ‘India & the Netherlands in the Age of Rembrandt’, supported by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Mumbai,” the Dutch consulate general said in a statement.

The exhibition will showcase some of Rembrandt’s original work and other miniature paintings by artists from his era, it said.

It will be on display at the CSMVS from October 17 to December 16, the consulate general said.

Born in 1606, Rembrandt van Rijn was a Dutch draughtsman, painter and printmaker, and an innovative and prolific master in the three media. He is generally considered one of the greatest visual artists in the history of art and the most important in Dutch art history.

His artwork also include Mughal miniatures and he painted various kings, including Shah Jehan.

The legendary artist, who also made a series of self-portraits year after year, died at Amsterdam in October 1669.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting India at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The King and Queen are currently visiting Delhi, and then proceed to Mumbai and Kerala during their five-day state visit.

“In the evening (in Mumbai) there will be a reception for the Dutch community before the day draws to a close with a short visit to the Gateway of India, which will be illuminated with a Dutch scene,” the Royal House said.

On Monday, the royal couple visited the Raj Ghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Also, the second phase of an Indo-Dutch project that seeks to treat dirty water of Barapullah Drain before it falls into Yamuna was launched here on Monday in the presence of Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. (agencies)