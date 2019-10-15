CBIC, Customs launch scheme to attract investment and support ‘Make in India’

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has launched a revamped and streamlined programme to attract investments into India and strengthen Make in India through manufacture and other operations under bond scheme, under Customs Act, 1962.

Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962 enables conduct of manufacture and other operations in a customs bonded warehouse.

The scheme has been modernised with clear and transparent procedures, simplified compliance requirements ICT-based documentation and account keeping, according to a statement here on Tuesday.

The main features of the scheme include a single application-cum-approval form prescribed for uniformity of practice. The jurisdictional Commissioner of Customs will function as a single point of approval to set up and oversee the operations of such units.

There will be no geographical limitation on where such units can be set up.

Under the scheme, the unit can import goods—both inputs and capital goods—under a customs duty deferment program. The duties are fully remitted if the processed goods are exported.

There will be no interest liability and units will benefit through improved liquidity.

GST compliant goods can be procured from the domestic market for use in manufacture and other operations in a section 65 unit.

The scheme would also enable efficient capacity utilization, as there is no limit on quantum of clearances that can be exported or cleared to the domestic market.

CBIC has collaborated with Invest India to launch a dedicated microsite for providing information and promoting the scheme and for facilitation of investors.

The scheme is expected to play a critical role in promoting investments in India and in enhancing ease of doing business. It can enable the ‘Make in India’ programme, encourage exports, create hubs for electronics assembly, repair and refurbishment operations, inward and outward processing and facilitate global e-commerce hubs.

(agencies)