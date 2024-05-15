Nepal to ensure electricity export to India and Bangladesh: President Paudel

KATHMANDU, May 14 : President Ramchandra Paudel on Tuesday said that Nepal would ensure the export of electricity to India and Bangladesh while presenting the government’s policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year at the joint session of Parliament.

Unveiling the coalition government’s policies and programmes, Paudel said, Nepal is “committed to concluding the peace process at the earliest and safeguarding national interest and dignity by pursuing an independent and balanced foreign policy.”

The bilateral relations with neighbours and friendly countries have been expanded keeping national interest at the focal point, he said.

He said Nepal’s economy has gradually improved due to the implementation of balanced fiscal and monetary policies.

“The policy and programmes of the government have placed consolidation of democracy, the revival of the economy, good governance, social justice and prosperity at the centre,” he said in his address.

“The economic growth rate has improved compared to the previous fiscal year, while the inflation has decreased. An investment-friendly environment has been created by amending laws,” the president said.

President Paudel said that the installed electricity generation capacity of the country has reached 3,940 MW and 98 per cent of the people have access to electricity. “While reading the government document, President Paudel said the export of electricity to India and Bangladesh has been ensured,” he said.

The government is effortful in promoting film tourism by attracting international film producers including those from Bollywood and Hollywood for conducting film shooting in Nepal,” the President said.

Employment would be created by running IT workstations at appropriate places in the Kathmandu Valley and each province, according to the policies and programmes. Similarly, a legal and institutional arrangement would be made for the safe and effective use of communications and information technology and systems as well as the government has a plan to revise the digital Nepal framework.

On April 25, the Nepal government accorded top priority to the development of the hydropower sector and aims to export 10,000 MW of hydropower to India in the next decade.

Nepal wants to contribute towards promoting renewable and green energy in our neighbouring market by harnessing its immense hydro-potentiality, Paudel said in April while inaugurating the three-day Himalayan Hydro Expo 2024 at Bhrikutimandap here. (PTI)