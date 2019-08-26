Nepal, India launches Kathmandu-Siliguri bus service

KATHMANDU: A bus service was launched on Monday between Kathmandu and Siliguri, the 10th bus service between Nepal and India.
The Kathmandu-Siliguri bus service was launched amidst a programme in the outskirt of Kathmandu on Monday. Minister for Transport Management Raghubir Mahaseth and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri jointly flagged off the bus service.
The Kathmandu-Kakarbhitta-Siliguri bus service will operate on a daily basis, according to the bus operators. India will operate buses on the route in the beginning. (AGENCIES)
