Nepal, India launches Kathmandu-Siliguri bus service

KATHMANDU: A bus service was launched on Monday between Kathmandu and Siliguri, the 10th bus service between Nepal and India.

The Kathmandu-Siliguri bus service was launched amidst a programme in the outskirt of Kathmandu on Monday. Minister for Transport Management Raghubir Mahaseth and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri jointly flagged off the bus service.

The Kathmandu-Kakarbhitta-Siliguri bus service will operate on a daily basis, according to the bus operators. India will operate buses on the route in the beginning. (AGENCIES)