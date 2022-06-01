NEET-PG result is out, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI, June 1: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBE) declared the result for NEET PG – the postgraduate medical entrance exam within a record time of 10 days of conducting the exam. After months ling pertest seeking postponement, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 21. Most of the candidates who took the exam reported the exam to be easy.

Medical aspirants who took the exam can check their results at official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. To pass the exam, candidates needed at least 50th percentile score. For candidates hailing from SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum marks required to pass is 40th percentile, as per rule.

Congratulating aspirants, Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister said, “I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate NBEMS for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.”

Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in