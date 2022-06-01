Ladakh reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, Jun 1: Ladakh’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,266 on Wednesday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

All of the fresh cases were detected in Leh, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at seven. So far, 28,033 patients have recovered, the officials said. (Agencies)