Dedicated cell in the GAD for redressal of grievances of minorities in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, JUNE 01: Reiterating the commitment for resolution of issues pertaining to minorities in Kashmir Valley today a dedicated cell in the General Administration Department was set up for attending and resolving grievances related to minorities in Kashmir.

Members of minority community facing any difficulty can contact the designated officer on the dedicated e-mail ID: jk.minoritycell@gmail.com or can register his/her grievances on the following telephone numbers between 10:00 a.m. to 05:30 p.m:

1. 0194-2506111

2. 0194-2506112

The cell shall be headed by Additional Secretary (Administration), General Administration Department.

This is in addition to the existing Special cell at LG Secretariat.