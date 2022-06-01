Lawyer writes to CJI seeking NIA probe into killings of Hindus in Kashmir

New Delhi, June 1: A letter written by an advocate highlighting the alleged targeted killing of migrants in Kashmir has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, urging for an investigation into the matter by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and security for Hindu minorities in Kashmir.

The letter written by advocate Vineet Jindal on Wednesday stated that the killing of a school teacher, Rajni Bala, in the district of Kulgam on May 31 was the seventh such attack in the last month. He said three policemen and three civilians have been killed by terrorists in recent targeted attacks.

The lawyer requested the CJI to take cognizance of the alleged targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir.

He sought a direction from the apex court to provide adequate security to Hindu minorities in Kashmir on an immediate basis.

The advocate also demanded that a special unit be set up to build and implement a system to ensure the safety and security of minority groups in Kashmir. Also a direction was sought to grant Rs 10 lakh in compensation and a government job for one family member of the Hindu victims.

The letter stated, “These target killings are not only an attempt to create fear among Hindus residing in Kashmir but also an attempt to wage war and unrest in the country. This systematic targeting of the Hindus has created a sense of fear, vulnerability and insecurity among the Hindu community living in the Valley.”

“Many government employees who returned to the Valley after being given jobs under the Prime Minister’s special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants have quietly left accommodations and many of them have been demanding transfers from Kashmir to Jammu owing to the fear of losing their lives and for the sake of their families well being,” the letter further stated. (Agencies)