GoC 15 Corps calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 1: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held on various important issues related to internal security management in J&K.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the need for constant alertness, and synergy among Security Agencies and Civil Administration to meet the security challenges in J&K, ensuring safe and secure environment for the people.