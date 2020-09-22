‘Need of hour that Indian cinema gets new stage’: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday expressed confidence that the proposed Film City in the State will live up to the expectations of the industry as he met some celebrities including actor Anupam Kher and singer Udit Narayan to discuss the project.

He said the State was somehow failing to meet the expectations of the film industry till now, but this “shortcoming would be overcome through the proposed film city in Noida”.

“The Indian cinema gets a new stage, that’s the need of the hour,” he told the meeting, according to a tweet by his office. (AGENCIES)