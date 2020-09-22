Amazon India adds 4 vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season

NEW DELHI: E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday said it has added four new Indian languages to its platform, a move that will help expand access to online shopping to 200-300 million customers.

The addition of four languages — Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu — comes ahead of the festive season that accounts for a significant chunk of e-commerce sales in the country.

Previously, shoppers on Amazon India could search and buy products in Hindi and English.

“With this launch, Amazon.In customers can now discover great deals and discounts, read detailed product information, manage their account information, place and pay for their orders including bill payments, recharges, money transfers, track their orders and view order history in the language of their preference,” Amazon India Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Kishore Thota said. (AGENCIES)