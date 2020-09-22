Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 203-cr worth Dubai assets of Iqbal Mirchi’s family

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached Dubai-based assets worth over Rs 203 crore of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi’s family in connection with a money laundering case.

The attached assets include 15 commercial and residential properties belonging to the “family members” of Mirchi. They include a hotel called Midwest Hotel Apartment, the ED said.

They are valued at Rs 203.27 crore and have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the central probe agency said in a statement. (AGENCIES)