DRDO successfully conducts flight test of ‘Abhyas’

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted successfully flight test of ‘Abhyas, a high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha.

During the trials, two demonstrator vehicles were successfully test flown. The vehicle can be used as target for evaluation of various missile systems, the DRDO said in a statement here.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for this feat. (AGENCIES)