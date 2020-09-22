Court sends six Al-Qaeda members to NIA custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda members, arrested recently from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day NIA custody, the court sources said.

Special Judge Praveen Singh handed over the accused to NIA for custodial interrogation after they were produced before the court in an in-chamber proceeding.

Three other suspects of the terror outfit arrested in the case were also sent for custodial interrogation on Monday, the sources said. (AGENCIES)