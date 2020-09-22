Court sends six Al-Qaeda members to NIA custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda members, arrested recently from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day NIA custody, the court sources said.
Special Judge Praveen Singh handed over the accused to NIA for custodial interrogation after they were produced before the court in an in-chamber proceeding.
Three other suspects of the terror outfit arrested in the case were also sent for custodial interrogation on Monday, the sources said. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Pending court cases against lawmakers
COVID waste management guidelines