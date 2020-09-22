Two women killed in road accident in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Two women were killed when a speedy vehicle hit them in this north Kashmir district Tuesday, police said.

Police said a speedy vehicle hit and critically wounded two women when they were crossing road at Lasser crossing in Rafiabad this evening. Both the women were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead. The deceased were identified as Saleema and Fatima, both residents of resident of Wagay Mohalla Hadipora.

A massive hunt has been launched to nab the driver who fled from the spot after the accident. Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)