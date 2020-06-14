Need for adequate testing, aggressive containment by states to manage COVID crisis: Kant

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday stressed on the need for adequate testing, accompanied by aggressive containment by the states to manage COVID-19 crisis.

“Some States/Cities think that they can manage COVID-19 crisis without adequate testing. This is not possible. Examples of Kerala/Karnataka/Korea demonstrates that testing -tracing- treatment accompanied by aggressive containment & public adherence to masks & distancing is key,” Kant said in a tweet.

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths, while the highest spike of 11,929 cases took the tally to over 3.20 lakh, of which over half have recovered from the disease. (AGENCIES)