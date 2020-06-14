3 coronavirus patients succumb to infection in J&K, death toll rises to 59

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Three COVID-19 positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 59, officials said on Sunday.

While one death took place in Jammu region, two patients passed away in Kashmir valley, the officials said.

A 69-year-old coronavirus positive man, a resident of Gandhi Nagar locality in Jammu city, was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in a serious condition on May 29 and underwent COVID-19 test and came out positive, the officials said.

They said he was suffering from other ailments including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), severe sepsis, asthma and acute respiratory distress syndrome. The patient died in the early hours of Sunday. (AGENCIES)