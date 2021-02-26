Nearly 18.68 cr electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections:CEC

NEW DELHI:Nearly 18.68 cr electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Voting to take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala, 30 in Puducherry said Election Commission.

Vaccination drive has made situation more conducive for elections, everyone on poll duty declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose said EC.

Door-to-door campaigning to be restricted to five persons including candidate, road shows can be held said EC on five upcoming assembly polls.

Adequate CAPF deployment will be ensured for assembly polls; critical, vulnerable areas identified and advance teams already deployed said EC.

Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (agencies)