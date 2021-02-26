CASO launched in Mendhar Poonch

POONCH: Police and army on Friday launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Medhar area of Poonch district.

Official sources said that at about 1400 hours, police’s SOG Mendhar and army’s 49 RR launched the CASO in village Dhargloon Sarula and Khait in Mendhar.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri said that the CASO was launched amid specific information about suspicious movement in the villages. When this report was filed, searches in the villages were going on.