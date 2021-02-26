Two LeT overground workers held in Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

“Acting on specific information, police, Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT at Bonikhan Mohalla of Hajin Town,” a police spokesman said.

He said the security forces recovered arms, ammunition from their possession which include two hand grenades and eight live rounds of AK 47.

Those arrested have been identified as Ghulam Mohi-Ud-din Khan and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, the spokesman said.

“On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorists of the LeT in Sumbal and Hajin area,” he said.