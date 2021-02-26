India’s GDP up by 0.4 pc in Dec quarter

NEW DELHI : Indian economy grew by 0.4 per cent in the October to December quarter (Q3 FY21), marking a return to positive trajectory after two-quarters of slide, government data showed on Friday.

A sharp improvement in the Covid-19 situation and rising public spending were are the two factors behind uptick.

“The GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 36.22 lakh crore as against Rs 36.08 lakh crore in Q3 of 2019-20, showing a growth of 0.4 per cent,” said the National Statistical Office (NSO). (Agency)