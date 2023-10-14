NCWEB of DD&OE conducts brain storming session on ‘Empowering Women’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Directorate of Distance & Online Education (DD& OE), University of Jammu, under its Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), today conducted brain storming session with the girls of Jammu.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director DD & OE, and Chairperson, NCWEB, conducted the session and delivered inaugural address. She informed that the NCWEB is a recent initiative of the Directorate in the University to promote capacity building so as to empower women and girls. The delivery, content and pedagogy of the courses under NCWEB is being conceived to serve the needs of the candidates in the most inclusive manner through such exercises, she said, adding that those girls and working women, who are unable to pursue college/ higher studies due to some unavoidable circumstances on regular basis, will be able to pursue courses through NCWEB, which shall offer classes and courses on Campus on the weekends. She also lauded the efforts of those girl students who were pursuing their education against all odds and challenges on the societal front.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra further apprised the participants about the various initiatives being undertaken by the University for life-long learning and value addition. She emphasized that the skill needs have to be aligned with the courses planned to be offered by the NCWEB in the near future to make students employable. She also thanked Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu for all support to the initiatives of the Directorate and NCWEB.

The session witnessed active participation of nearly 300 girls who had passed class 12th and belonged to different areas of Jammu division like Gajansu, Marh, Ramnagar and Kishtwar etc. Through active involvement and two-way discussion, an attempt was made to identify the skill and developmental needs that they wanted to acquire in the near future. Some of the courses / areas flagged as a requirement were Personality Development, Communication Skills, Financial Literacy, Information Technology, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Writing Skills, Foreign Languages, Ancient Indian Knowledge System, Culture and History etc.

Dr Jaspal Singh, Convenor for the Brain Storming Session, delivered opening remarks and coordinated the event. Dr Hina Abrol steered the process of seeking perceptual responses on professional skill needs from the students through the use of structured instrument.

Others who facilitated the session, included Rohini Gupta Suri, Dr Jatinder Singh, Dr Neha Vij, Shriya Gupta, Avantika Bakshi, Rajneesh Sharma and Sanjeet Kumar.