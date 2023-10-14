Jugal, Khatana chair Airport Advisory Committee meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Airport Advisory Committee meeting was held today at Jammu Airport under the chairmanship of Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Constituency. MP Gulam Ali Khatana was also present in the meeting which was convened by Sanjeev Kumar Garg (Airport Director, Jammu).

A brief presentation was made by the Airport Director, highlighting the addition of new sectors, passenger facilities, development works and various other issues. The Chairman took note of the latest developments regarding the land acquisition for the New Terminal building in the Belicharana area and the blueprint of the same was discussed.

Air Commodore S S Rawat (IAF Jammu), Harvinder Singh (ADC Jammu) and Shaheen Wahid (SP South, J&K Police) along with nominated members Arun Gupta (president, Chamber of Commerce), Vikram Randhawa (ex-MLC), Anil Kapahi, Davinder Choudhary and Dev Raj Sharma were also present at the meeting.

Members raised the issue of the addition of new flight operations for Chandigarh, Pune, Bangalore etc. The Airport Director conveyed that the flight from Jammu to Chandigarh is expected to operate in Winter Schedule.

Jugal Kishore Sharma while addressing meeting said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, face lifting of Jammu and Kashmir are being done on mission mode. He said that we should work efficiently to bring Jammu airport in the list of top airports with all modern facilities.

He appreciated the efforts of the Jammu Airport staff in achieving a good CSI rating for round I/2023. He appealed to the AAI and other officers present at the meeting to pour their best efforts into sorting out the issues hindering the construction of the New Airport Terminal.

Gulam Ali Khatana also raised many important issues regarding traffic congestion on Airport Road and parking facilities of buses.