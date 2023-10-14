Sanatana Dharma’s Vasudeva Kutumbakam philosophy key to promoting universal brotherhood: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the concept of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, the eternal philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, is answer to promoting universal brotherhood and offsetting the ill-effects of confrontational tendencies that is possible grave threat to global peace.

“Sanatan Dharma espouses the cause of human dignity, judicious world order and peaceful coexistence of communities to make this world a better place to live in”, Devender Rana said while interacting with deputations, delegations and cross sections of society during weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters, along with Veenu Gupta, BJP State Secretary.

Rana said that in the obtaining conflict and crisis like situation in parts across the continents there is greater need of spreading the message of peace, tranquillity and righteousness, the hallmark of Sanatan Dharam. Hinduism being a way of life, preaches love, compassion, righteousness and inclusiveness, remains innate strength of the Sanatan Dharma. This has been the source of its survival for thousands of decades, he added.

He said the glorious Indian civilisation treats the world as a family and this ethos serves as a beacon of light in the dark tunnel of ignorance that treats humanity differently. The Vedic philosophy, however, does not differentiate between the people on religious or continental basis but treats them as one. This effort is now being appreciated globally more than ever before. He said every Sanatani begins the day with the prayers for everyone to be happy, everyone to be in good health and everyone to prosper as they believe God in every particle, least to speak of humans.

He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humankind to peace and prosperity. The renewed cultural renaissance in the present times is hugely contributing towards harmonious growth of the society, he said, adding that in the present grim scenario, the ancient Indian way of life rekindles hope for addressing the conflict issues for the humanity to grow and prosper, instead of creating the fear of animosity and uncertainty.

Rana referred to the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing about positivity in the international affairs, saying this is imperative for better understanding between communities and nations. This is why the world is looking towards India for solutions to issues, he maintained.

“Those spreading venomous canards against the Sanatan Dharam and Sanatanis for petty political benefits beware and not be mistaken about their tolerance as a sign of weakness”, Rana said, asserting that the Sanatanis believe in the philosophy of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect and regard for each human being, irrespective of their religion , region or caste, however, they cannot tolerate insult of the Sanatan Dharam which is the identity and philosophy of existence of each Sanatani, he added

During the public hearing, issues of public importance like roads, civic amenities, power and drinking water facilities, upkeep of utility services etc were raised for earnest redressal.

The issues raised by the deputations and individuals before Rana during the public hearing were taken up at appropriate forums for immediate redressal.