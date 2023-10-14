Anti-India, separatist, corrupt ecosystems worried in J&K: LG

‘Intend to continue participation in polls in future’

*Will make Jammu Smart City in real sense

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that those associated with three ecosystems in Jammu and Kashmir-anti-India, separatist and corrupt are worried these days as the Government of India and Jammu and Kashmir administration have left no space for them to breath. He announced that Jammu will shortly become Smart City in real sense, its economy will grow and tourism will get boost.

Addressing a function after inauguration of renovated Apsara Market in the City here this evening, the Lieutenant Governor referred to a news item pertaining to AB-PMJAY Sehat Scheme and said writer of the article was himself an active part of separatist ecosystem.

“There were three ecosystems—corrupt ecosystem, separatist ecosystem and anti-India ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Those associated with these three ecosystems are worried and getting pained. They know that the Government of India and J&K administration will not give them any oxygen,” Sinha said.

Denying any kind of irregularities in the Scheme, he said when the Scheme started the Government paid Rs 982 crore worth premium. The Company has so far distributed Rs 1228 crore to the patients. As many as 5.67 lakh patients have been treated so far under the scheme.

There is no State/UT in the country excepting Jammu and Kashmir where every family has been given health insurance, he said.

“If poor people are treated free of cost, they get pained. If we give 5 marlas land to the poor people, they get pained. If we say the poor people’s electricity charges will be waived if those capable of paying give power bills, they get pained,” the Lieutenant Governor said referring to the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, in a brief chart with media persons, Sinha said he never made a statement suggesting that 80 percent of the people in the region don’t want elections but had quoted survey of a Media House which said 80 pc people in J&K are happy with working of the administration and don’t want polls.

Clarifying that he had never personally made any statement suggesting that 80 percent of the population in the region doesn’t want elections, he said he came to know of this claim through a media report, as the National Conference had attributed this statement to him.

“I have actively participated in the elections before, and I intend to continue doing so in the future,” he said but added that he hasn’t come to J&K to contest the polls.

Sinha said renovated Ragunath Bazaar will also be inaugurated in February next year while a local has obtained stay on work of Residency Road and the administration is trying to get the stay vacated.

“We want Jammu to be made Smart City in the real sense wherein its economy will grow and tourism will get boost. Eighty five works have been completed and 39 others will be completed shortly,” he added.

Sinha said the pilgrims returning from Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine will also visit Jambhu Zoo. Nearly 7000 people are daily visiting Tirupati Ji temple and the numbers go up to 10,000 on weekends, he added.

On delay in widow pension, the Lieutenant Governor said most of the cases in the City have been cleared and anyone having any problem can visit office of the Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

