NCC cadets pay homage to martyr Tushar on birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 20: NCC girl cadets of Government College for Women, Udhampur today visited the statue of martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan at T Morh, Udhampur and paid homage on his 32nd birth anniversary.

The brave heart was martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir. The unmatched courage and sacrifice displayed by the officer was an inspiration for the cadets.

Under the guidance of Lieutenant Kamaldeep Kaur, Associate NCC Officer, the cadets cleaned and decorated the area with the assistance of Station Headquarters, Udhampur.

The college had adopted the statue of Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan on April 1 2021 and has taken the responsibility of cleanliness and maintenance of the statue. Cadets of GCW Udhampur said that they feel proud to contribute towards maintenance of this statue and celebrating the officer’s birthday is a tribute to the ‘Hero of Udhampur’.

Prof Meenu Mahajan, Principal GCW Udhampur appreciated the cadets for their dedication. She said that Captain Tushar will be remembered for his selfless service, devotion to duty and resolute courage. He would continue to inspire future generations and NCC Cadets, she added.