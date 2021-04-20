Association discusses working of tutorials in current situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Core committee members of All J&K Tutorials Association held a meeting and discussed the working of the coaching centres viz-a-viz current Covid pandemic situation.

In the meeting, the Association resolved that all its members should strictly adhere to Government SOPs for appropriately tacking the prevailing Covid pandemic situation.

Ashok Gupta, president of the Association, drew attention towards the problems being faced by the coaching centres and the students who depend on the quality teaching being provided by these institutes.

“As all the coaching centres have shifted to online classes to meet the needs of the situation in current pandemic, we must convey to our students that unhindered education will continue to be provided to them through online mode,” he said, adding that the coaching centres will strive to continue to find various ways to work as team for ensuring quality teaching to the students.

The meeting was held with strict adherence to all the prescribed SOPs of Covid-19 and attended by C L Sharma, Tarun Rattanpal, Suneet Raina, Vipul Gupta, Kunal Mahajan and others.