JKSSB’s PAA qualifiers await selection list, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 20: Candidates who qualified the Panchayat Accounts Assistant (PAA) examinations held by the JKSSB in November last year, today staged a protest against the failure of the board authorities in putting out the final selection list of the aspirants.

Scores of such candidates appeared in the Press Enclave and staged a protest while keeping in view the SOPs amid the COVID-19 upsurge. The candidates were seen raising slogans in favour of their demand and were urging the authorities not to further waste their time.

The candidates said that in December last year when the merit list was published by the JKSSB, they were told that the final selection list of the candidates would be out within a month, “but more than 3 months have passed now and we are yet to see the final selection list,” said Bilal Ahmad, protestor

Adil Ahmad Bhat, another candidate from Pulwama said that it was in July 2020 when the notification of the examination was advertised and then on November 10, 2020, the exams were held and the merit list was issued on December 25.

“After that throughout January, the process of the document verification was carried out by the JKSSB and we were told that the selection list will come out, but so far we have seen nothing,” he said.

As per the candidates, more than 1800 qualified and the exam and appeared on the merit list and are awaiting the final selection list.

While stating that they are eagerly waiting to serve the Union Territory, the candidates appealed to the LG Manoj Sinha to look into the matter so that the selection list and then appointment orders are issued in their favour.