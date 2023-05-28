Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: Making a big promise, Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial president JKNC Jammu today said that if voted to power in the upcoming ULB polls, the National Conference will revoke the property tax imposed by the Government against the wishes of the people of J&K.

Gupta was addressing a meeting of Block No 1, Jammu East of JKNC at party office Jammu. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chander Mohan Sharma, District president Jammu Urban. Ashwani Charak, Block president organized the meeting to discuss strategy ahead of ULB polls.

Provincial president said that only NC knows the plight of people in J&K as it’s the grass-root party. He said that without assessing the status of people the BJP dispensation at the Centre is issuing dictatorial orders like the one imposing property tax, transforming the lives of people into virtual hell. He said that if elected in ULB polls, the NC will bail out the people from miseries given by the BJP Government.

Rattan Lal also raised the issue of rampant corruption in the civic body viz JMC and also asserted that people have been facing many problems due to poor working culture in the Municipal Corporation. He also alleged that the Smart Meters installed by the concerned departments are faulty and people are facing trouble due to mismanagement of the concerned agency, which has installed these power meters in a careless manner. He said that people are suffering due to raised electricity bills as there is no one to listen to their plight despite the affected lot moving from pillar to post.

Gupta asserted that NC will develop Jammu city on modern lines and new Municipal Markets will be constructed to accommodate small traders besides providing amenities to people including regular supply of water and uninterrupted power. He also promised that modern dispensaries will be opened in every ward with adequate infrastructure and staff.

Senior Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Pardeep Bali, Ashok Dogra, Gurnam Singh, Prabhat Kapahi, Shashi Kumar, Ashok Raj, Rashida Begum, Varinder Khajuria, Mohammad Shabir, Harbans Lal Sabarwal, Waris Gill and Arun Pal Singh were also present on the occasion.