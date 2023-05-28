550 enthusiastic runners participate in Patnitop Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PATNITOP, May 28: The third edition of Patnitop Marathon organized here today witnessed participation of more than 550 enthusiastic runners and fitness lovers who arrived here from different parts of the country.

Patnitop Marathon is an initiative by Kapil Arora, an international Tri-Athlete, Ultra-marathoner and a Fit India ambassador, supported by Patnitop Development Authority, Directorate of Tourism Jammu, District Administration Ramban, Udhampur and Skyview by Empyrean, Patnitop.

Being organized under ‘Visit Patnitop’ event series, there were four categories for the run-21.09 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1 km. The 1 km category was introduced this time for the kids. The participants were divided into age groups 10-14 yrs, 14-18 yrs, 18-35 yrs, 35-45 yrs, 45-55 yrs and 55+ yrs.

The Half Marathon (21.097 kms) was flagged off by Sachin Kumar Vaishy, DC Udhampur; Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP Udhampur; Thakur Sher Singh, CEO PDA, and Kapil Arora at 6 am from Skyview Terrace Patnitop. They too ran with the participants towards Nathatop.

Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu was also present on the occasion to participate in the run.

Participants of other three categories were flagged off at 6:15 am, 6:30 am and 7:00 am respectively.

The participants were from Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K and Punjab.

In 21.09 kms category, Akshay Sharma won the award for Fastest Male Runner and Rimpy Sharma for Fastest Female Runner. In 10 kms category, Raghav Sharma won the award for Fastest Male Runner and Avny Lavasa, for Fastest Female Runner. In 5 kms, Sunil Kumar was the Fastest Male Runner and Ayushi Gupta, Fastest Female Runner.

The event was supported and participated by some notable members of India’s Runners’ Community including Ramanjeet Oberoi, who started his running journey at the age of 54 and completed 140 marathons in last 10 years and Dr Pallavi Vengurlerkar, an Ironman athlete, avid marathoner and Black Belt in Karate.