Advance treatment for Acute Asthma available in Medanta Hospital Gurugram: Dr Jaiswal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: Medanta Hospital, Gurugram is well equipped with latest machinery and expert doctors to treat Acute Asthma.

This was stated by Dr Ananad Jaiswal, Director Chest & Respiratory Division, Medanta Hospital Gurugram while addressing a press conference, here today. He was accompanied by son of the soil, Dr Harsh Vardhan Puri (Senior Consultant from Chest Surgery and Lungs Transplant, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram).

Speaking on the management of ‘Acute Asthma’ with special reference to J&K, Dr Jaiswal discussed various available treatments of complicated Acute Asthma. He spoke about all the recent advances in management of Severe Asthma, use of molecular markers in different cases as per international guidelines. He also briefed as how to use these drugs in severely affected patients in Jammu.

Dr Puri, while speaking, briefed about the process of Lung transplant, it’s availability in North India now and how it can benefit the severely affected population of Jammu. He also laid stress on need to increase awareness about organ donation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also briefed about the availability of services like Video Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery and Robotic Assisted Thoracic Surgery in Medanta Hospital.

He said “Chest Surgical Care is a specialized area which requires experience and expertise along with a large dedicated team. At Institute of Chest Surgery, we have 6 dedicated Thoracic Surgery Consultants offering state of the art Minimally Invasive Surgery i.e. VATS/Key-hole or Robotic Surgery (including benign as well as malignant diseases) of the Chest.

“Now-a-days, Chest oncology cases including lung cancers, esophageal (food-pipe) cancers, Thymomas, Tracheal (wind-pipe) are on a rising trend,” he added.