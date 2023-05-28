Ritu Singh along with Guneet Monga Kapoor visits Octroi Post

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, May 28: Oscar Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor along with Dr Ritu Singh, organized an outreach programme at Suchetgarh Octroi Post to interact with brothers in uniform at International Border and honouring families of the martyrs.

They were accompanied by renowned author and spiritual entrepreneur, Anita Kumar , producer Mozez Singh and members of Guneet Monga’s family.

The event, organized by Dr Ritu Singh and her team, was aimed to bridge the gap between the martyrs’ families and civilian support groups while providing them with a platform to voice their grievances.

The event commenced with a soul stirring Vedic chants and Arti performed by the Mahants of the famed Shri Raghunath Temple, Suchetgarh for longevity and safety of brave soldiers in the border areas.

Upholding her philosophy and traditions of “Shabad, Simran, and Sewa”, Dr Ritu Singh, Guneet Monga along with her family offered langar sewa where they were seen serving home-cooked meal to 200 families of martyrs personally, as a mark of respect and gratitude and ensuring their well-being and nourishment during this solemn occasion.

Earlier, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Dr Ritu Singh and other members were warmly received by T Sonam, Officiating Comdt; Y S Kumar, DIG (Medical) and Rita Bhagat, wife of DIG (Medical).

Guneet Monga Kapoor, an accomplished filmmaker and the first-ever Indian to receive the prestigious Oscar Academy award for her famed documentary Elephant Whisperers, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Witnessing the euphoria and patriotism of the Indian brave hearts, Guneet Monga was overwhelmed and expressed her gratitude and support to the soldiers and their families.

Post the retreat, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Dr Ritu Singh presented Commander T Sonam and his battalion Indian National Flag with full protocol and honour, along with prasad for the entire brigade.

Later, Commander T Sonam and his team graciously hosted the guests and took them on a guided tour of the post, sharing valuable insights into the life and challenges faced by the soldiers at the border.

Anita Kumar, Mozez Singh and Ritu Singh expressed their commitment to bridge the gaps between the services and civilian society.