NC Ready To Contest Any Sort Of Elections In Near Future: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 25: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that his party is ready to contest any elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future.

“Be it Panchayat, Municipal, District Development elections, Lok Sabha or Assembly election National conference is ready to contest them any time so that we can eradicate the grievances of the people,” Abdullah said while addressing party workers at central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today.

Abdullah directed party workers to be prepared for any kind of elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir in near future.

“It is the party’s utmost duty to highlight issues as people are facing tremendous challenges during the present dispensation” he said.

He directed party workers to mobilise the contact with the common people on priority basis.

The NC president also directed party workers to maintain high standards in the party and those who are trying to weaken the interests of the party should be thrown out of it.

“Until we are united no outside power can dislodge us”, he said and directed party workers to work to strengthen the party bonds with the people especially the youth of Jammu and Kashmir so that the cruelty of oppressive rulers gets over”.

He said that it was the National Conference that got rid of the persecution of personal rule and ended the era when a passer-by was allowed to cross the bridge only after saying “Maharaja Ki Jai Ho”…, he added.

Abdullah said that it was under his party’s flag that the people of Jammu and Kashmir got ownership rights over the land. (Agencies)