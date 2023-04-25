J&K Police Busts Sex Racket, 3 In Less Than A Month

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: Jammu and Kashmir police busted an immoral trafficking racket in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara sub district on Tuesday and arrested five persons including a couple, police said.

This is the third sex racket busted in Kashmir in less than a month.

Police said information was received from reliable sources about a racket of immoral activities operating from the house of an individual in Reshipora Handwara

“Accordingly, a search party conducted a raid in the house of Shabir Ahmad War of Reshipora, where a sex racket was busted,” a police spokesman said.

Five persons, including the house owner and his wife, one sex worker and two customers were arrested on the spot.

Those arrested were identified as Rayees Ahmed Lone of Dangerpora, Rafiabad, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Binner, Baramulla, the house owner Shabir Ahmad War and his wife.

Police said cash amounting to Rs 47,800 was also recovered from the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kralgund and investigation initiated.

On April 3, J&K police busted a prostitution racket which was being operated from a rented house at Bagh-e-Mehtab area in Srinagar. Days later a second prostitution racket in Srinagar city was busted. (AGENCIES)