NC, PDP, others form alliance for restoration of special status, Statehood

Srinagar, Oct 15: Major political parties in Kashmir today formed an alliance to fight for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Statehood and resolution of Kashmir issue.

The alliance was formalized after two hours meeting of the signatories of Gupkar declaration at the residence of National Conference president and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Soon after the meeting concluded, Dr Abdullah flanked by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister and his son Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, CPIM general secretary MY Tarigami and others, said that all the signatories of the Gupkar declaration have decided to forge an alliance to fight for the restoration of special status.

“Our motive is to fight for the restoration of August 4, 2019 position,” he said, adding that the alliance will fight for the rights that were snatched last year from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Abdullah also said that steps should also be taken for resolution of Kashmir issue. “We also want that the steps be taken for the resolution of Kashmir issue and all the stakeholders should be taken on board in this regard,” he added.

He said that the next meeting of the signatories will be held in coming days to decide on future course of action.

CPI(M) State secretary MY Tarigami, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement president Javaid Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference vice-President Muzffar Shah attended in the meeting.

All the signatories of Gupkar Declaration barring Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir participated in the meeting.

Mir could not attend the meeting due to some medical emergencies and he had already conveyed to Farooq Abdullah about his inability to attend the meeting.

The meeting was called by Abdullah after Mehbooba’s release two days ago. Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah yesterday called on Mehbooba and invited her for the meeting.

Earlier in the morning, the former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti visited her father’s graveyard at Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

She was accompanied by several senior leaders of the party when she visited her father’s graveyard. She couldn’t visit her father’s graveyard this year on his father’s death anniversary on 7th January as she was jailed then.