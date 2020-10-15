Cong misleading people, ignored Ladakh during its rule: Arun

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Oct 15: Accusing Congress of completely ignoring Ladakh during last seven decades and holding it responsible for the backwardness of the Himalayan region, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh today cautioned the people of the Leh against the malicious and misleading propaganda launched by the party.

Singh, who reached Leh today for campaigning in support of BJP candidates in the ensuing Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh elections said Congress can’t do any good to Ladakh in future as it failed to do in the past. He asked its leadership that why it failed to give UT to the region during its 70 year long rule at Centre.

Making a scathing attack on the party, the BJP general secretary said that Congress gave nothing to the people of Ladakh during its rule but deceived them every now and then and deprived the people of this region of their genuine rights. “I ask Congress why the party could not give UT to Ladakh when it was in power, modernize the airport at Leh and issue health cards to people’’?, he questioned.

He said Congress has been wiped out from the country completely and it is BJP which rules the maximum States. Congress is confined to three or four states only so people should not bank upon it but trust the BJP leadership and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who loves Ladakh and its people most. This was the spirit of love of PM for Ladakh and its people that he did not waste even a single moment in granting UT status to this hilly region to fulfill the long pending demand of the people of the area, he added.

He said Congress party including its president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader, Ambika Soni are misleading people and telling lie. “Had the Ladakhis protested during Congress rule the party would not have called them for talks up to six months but this is pro -activeness of BJP that the party did not lose any moment in calling the leadership of Ladakh to Delhi because we consider them our own people’’, he added.

Singh said BJP and Modi fulfilled a long cherished dream of the people of the Ladakh and Ladakhis irrespective of their party affiliations celebrated the occasion and illuminated the chowks and Bazars after the Parliament passed the resolution in this regard. “Ladakhis have not to worry for any thing and their every demand will be fulfilled under the leadership of Modi’’, he asserted.

Allaying fears of the people regarding the constitutional guarantees to the region, he said soon after the LAHDC, Leh elections Home Minister, Amit Shah will call the representatives and senior leaders of Ladakh to Delhi to settle the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

Singh said there was no citizenship issue in Ladakh till January this year. “I visited Leh in November last year and people were happy with Modi Government and they were all praise of PM for his decision of granting separate UT status to the region. Even in December last year no body talked about citizenship but some elements seeing that people of region fully back Modi, tried to mislead them and created a confusion among them’’, he added.

Admitting that some decisions could not be translated on ground and there was a communication gap between Delhi leadership and people of the region in last six months after COVID gripped the entire world. But this gap will be bridged now as Modi Government is committed to holistic development of the region and welfare of its people at large, he added.

In response to a question that the party responded to the people’s demand only after the Ladakhis gave a poll boycott call last month, Singh refuted it saying that even Home Minister, Amit Shah responded very quickly and within some days after the poll boycott call announcement he called the leadership of Ladakh to Delhi and discussed the issue with them. He assured them that soon after the elections are over he will call all the representatives of the people and other leaders of the region to Delhi and settle the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the region.

Singh said that his party has a commitment towards this region as the people of Ladakh are patriotic and good. The party will give them some thing more that 6th Schedule, he asserted.

He said the LAHDCs will be given more powers as autonomous bodies and more funds for the development of the region will be provided to them.

He said voting for Congress means wastage of vote as BJP is in power at Centre and once it gets mandate in LAHDC, Leh, the party will fully concentrate on the development of Leh.

He also highlighted the development made in the region during six years of Modi rule at Centre and assured to fulfill all promises made with the people in future too. He said it was Modi Government which deposited Rs 1500 in the account of women, gave free ration, free gas and also deposited money in the account of farmers as well. “Has any Government done it except Narendra Modi’’ he asked. This shows concern of BJP and Modi for the welfare of the people of this country, he added.

Exuding confidence that BJP will emerge victorious on all 26 LAHDC, Leh seats, he said there are reports that BJP is far ahead in these elections. The party leaders are on campaigning in entire Leh district and they are getting a good public response, he added.

In response to another question about the rebellion in the party in some constituencies after the denial of tickets to the party leaders, he said BJP being the largest party there are many aspirants for the tickets. However on these seats, BJP has also good prospectus and party will win them with good majority, he added.

Maintaining that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no base in the country, he said except Delhi it is non existent anywhere in the country and people of Ladakh should not also entertain it. It is a destructive party, he added.