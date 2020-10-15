Two women die, 79 prisoners from Jammu jail among 268 test Corona +ve

7 from Pakal Dul, 5 docs, 3 paramedics infected

One casualty, 89 new cases in Ladakh



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 15: Two women died and 268 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region including 79 in Ambphalla jail, seven workers at Pakal Dul project, three personnel from District Police Lines (DPL) Doda, five doctors and three paramedics while 334 persons recovered from the virus today, the highest being 160 in Jammu district.

The Jammu region’s active positives have recorded sharp decline over past few days as number of the persons recovering from the pathogen in home isolation and getting discharged from the hospitals is increasing rapidly, as per the official data.

The Health Department today conducted Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) on 324 prisoners lodged in the District Jail Ambphalla. Of them, 79 reported positive for the virus, which was quite alarming and disturbing for the jail authorities as already number of prisoners have been infected in the jail. The positives were isolated.

Apart from Ambphalla Jail, number of prisoners have tested positive for the virus in Kathua, Bhaderwah and Dhangri (Rajouri) jails. One prisoner, who was a murder accused and lodged in Bhaderwah jail, had recently died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

One inmate of Old Age Home Ambphalla also tested positive today. A total of 53 inmates were subjected to testing. As many as 49 persons tested for the virus in Higher Secondary School Bahu Fort reported negative.

In the rural areas of Jammu district, four Corona positive cases were reported from Dansal, three RS Pura, two Marh and one each at Akhnoor, Bishnah, Kot Bhalwal and Pallanwalla.

Five doctors and three paramedics also turned Corona positive today in the region.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman from Bakshi Nagar Jammu who was suffering from bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and was positive for COVID-19 died in the GMC Jammu where she was admitted since October 3, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

Another 75-year-old woman Vidhya Devi hailing from Badyal Brahamana in Jammu district died of Coronavirus in the same hospital today. She was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress and was admitted in the GMC since October 5.

With today’s deaths, Corona casualties in the Jammu region have gone up to 445 including 232 in Jammu district, 45 Rajouri, 40 Doda, 29 Kathua, 25 Udhampur, 24 Samba, 22 Poonch, 11 each Kishtwar and Ramban and six in Reasi district.

Three police personnel have tested positive in the District Police Lines (DPL) Doda while seven workers reported positive at Pakal Dul project in Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, out of 268 Corona positive cases in Jammu region, the maximum 120, as usual, were reported from Jammu district and all but three of them were locals.

Among 19 positive cases in Reasi district, three were patients, four workers of private companies, three workers of GREF, one student and a police constable.

Of 10 positive cases reported from Udhampur district, four were contacts of COVID patients. An Agriculture Department employee was also among the positives.

All 23 COVID positive cases in Poonch, 41 in Kishtwar and six in Ramban district were locals while 20 cases out of 21 in Doda, 11 of 15 in Kathua and 10 in 11 of Samba district were locals.

Of 334 persons who recovered today, 160 belonged to Jammu district, 41 Udhampur, 33 Rajouri, 32 Doda, 29 Poonch, 25 Kathua, 12 Kishtwar and two in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 34494 Corona cases. Of them, only 3774 are active positives as 34494 have recovered from the virus. There have been 445 Corona casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 89 fresh cases.

A Corona patient succumbed to the virus in Leh district taking total casualties in the UT to 65 including 27 in Leh and 38 in Kargil district.

Among 89 new cases, 85 were reported from Leh and four Kargil

Ladakh now has 5393 Corona cases. Of them, 1018 are active positives while 4310 have recovered from the virus.