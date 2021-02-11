NC MP praises budget; raises JK situation in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Thursday criticised the Union Budget as disappointing and hit out at the Government’s policies, even as BJP leaders put up a strong defence saying that different sections of the society have praised the budget.

During a discussion on the budget, National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi also lauded the budget, saying a better one could not have been presented under the circumstances dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, used the occasion to highlight the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that silence has been imposed there following the revocation of its special status and this should not be construed as peace. (AGENCIES)