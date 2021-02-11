Founding member of Apex Body Leh is new LBA president

Leh: In a significant development, former Member Parliament (MP) and founding member of Apex Body Thursday won the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) elections by a majority securing 270 votes.

The process of election was started over a month back with two candidates including a former member of parliament and former LBA president were in the poll fray.

Total of 345 votes were cast of which 270 were begged by former Member of Parliament, Thupstan Chewnag, with four rejected votes, and the former Vice President, Rinchen secured only 71 votes.

Talking to reporters after his win, Thupstan Chewnag said that the Ladakh Buddhist Association is the premier body of this community in the region which is serving even before the independence

He said that the Association is working for the security and interest protection of people in Ladakh under a set constitution to fulfill the aims and objectives

“Under the aegis of Buddhist association afresh constitution has been framed and the first election was conducted today in which the general body members voted me to power and I will fulfill all the aims and objectives,” he said.

He sought the support of the Buddhist community from the two districts of the region

The member privy to the election said that the tenure of the president will be only three years.

A total of three nominations were filed for the post of president of which he earlier withdrew the nomination form leaving two candidates in the poll fray including Rinchen Namgyal and Thupstan Chewang, he disclosed.

Buddhist council has a total of 353 votes of which four names were not available and the other 4 remained away from voting while only 345 exercised their franchise to choose a new president.