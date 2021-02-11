Sonakshi Sinha recites poem in support of farmers

MUMBAI: Doubling down on her support to the farmers protesting against the three agri laws passed by the Centre, actor Sonakshi Sinha has narrated a heartfelt poem, described as a “tribute to the hands that feed us”.

The 33-year-old actor, who first expressed solidarity with the farmers last week, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday evening to share her thoughts about the protesting farmers.

The 1 minute 19 second-long clip captures the visuals of the distressed farmers, who have gathered at various border points of Delhi since November last year as part of their protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

According to Sinha, the Hindi poem was penned by Varad Bhatnagar, and the video was shot and conceptualised by Gursanjam Singh Puri.

“Nazarein milake, khud se poocho – kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us… A beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.S.Puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest,” she captioned the post.

“Why? Everybody is asking this question. Why have we got down on the roads? Leaving behind the fields, why have we stepped into these cities? These hands that would once plow the fields why have we now got into this politics?” Sinha asks as she recites the poem in the video.

She further questioned why the elders and children, who are out on the roads to protest, are labelled as rioters.

"Do they look like rioters? Why? Can't they all ask for their own rights? Why? Everyone enjoys the meal that we all have can't we all stand for them? Why? Ask yourself, why?" the actor asks as she urges people to show solidarity with the farmers.