NC leader cautions against providing lands to outsiders

Tribute paid to Madr-e-Mehrban

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 10: Former minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today expressed serious concern over the plan of the J&K Government to provide five Marlas of land ‘each to the landless’, saying the people are genuinely apprehensive about the outsiders being settled living in Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of the so-called PM Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G).

Speaking in a public meeting at Shah Badole, district Samba to pay tribute to Madr-e-Mehrban on her death anniversary, which was organized by Satwant Kour, Provincial president, Women Wing, Chander Uday Singh secretary zone, Surjeet Singh Manhas joint secretary Jammu Province, said the bonafide state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir will resist any compromise with the lands and jobs.

“The sinister move, if any, to provide lands and jobs to the residents outside Jammu and Kashmir will be fought democratically and peacefully”, he said, adding that such a move will eventually lead to dolling out jobs to outsiders at the cost of the local educated unemployed and encouraging businessmen from the neighbouring states to crush the economy of locals.

Already, the outsiders have made inroads in various businesses like liquor and minor minerals, seeking contracts and maintaining monopoly over toll plazas. The locals, especially the people of Jammu have started facing the brunt of the vicious conspiracy of diluting their identity and usurping their economic interests. The proposed one more toll plaza ahead of the Lakhanpur will be a huge burden on the people and the J&K economy.

Referring to serious threat to J&K lands from the outsiders with the active patronage of the double engine government, Sadhotra recalled the landmark Land Reforms Act brought in by the National Conference under the towering leadership of Late Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, making the poor and landless masters of holdings overnight at the mutation of just Rs 2. How can these poor people part with their precious lands, he asked.

The former minister cautioned the government against parting with the land to outsiders and sought adequate land to be allotted to the poor families which have expanded during the decades.

Babu Ram Paul president Central Zone also paid glowing tributes to Madr-e-Mehrban Begum Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on the eve of death anniversary. He recalled her historic role during the political movement of Jammu and Kashmir, as also towards the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Senior leaders CM Sharma, Raghubir Singh, Harshwardan Singh, Dr Vikas Sharma, Randhir Singh Chib and others also spoke on the occasion.