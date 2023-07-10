H&PM organises Buyers Seller meet at Hyderabad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: With a view to coordinate among all stakeholders and efficiently move forward in fast bridging the gap between the buyers and the sellers, a one-day Buyer Seller Meet was organized today by the Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing, J&K under the guidance of Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department at Hyderabad. The meet was participated by around 250 people including sellers from various districts of J&K and Buyers from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Karnataka and Kerala.

Vikas Sharma, Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing, J&K, in his inaugural address, informed that J&K is bestowed with a variety of agriculture and horticulture produces and is the leading producer of apples in the country with large varietal spectrum and harvest ranging from July till November, besides having a unique position in the global market.

He further shared that, this is the fifth such mega and successful event in the last 07-08 months, the earlier ones being “BSM at Kolkata”, “BSM at Jammu”, “CA Storage Logistics Meet” at Srinagar and “Export Conclave at Jammu” that have not only boosted the promotion, awareness and visibility of produces of J&K but has also opened avenues of growers of J&K to directly market their produce to new markets and increase their incomes.

Arun Manhas, Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation addressed the gathering by highlighting the role and significance of the department and stressed upon the potential avenues of Agri/Horti products of J&K and how the government, growers and traders can work in unison to take this sector to new heights.

G. Lakshmi Bai, Director Agriculture Marketing Telangana, in her address informed the audience about how the Telangana government is constantly striving towards developing better market infrastructure for the state and openly invited the growers and traders from J&K to setup their establishments in upcoming Koheda Market ensuring all support from the government.

The meet successfully brought together all stakeholders, fostering constructive discussions aimed at formulating a comprehensive roadmap for taking the Horticulture and Agriculture Marketing of J&K to new heights.