Poster of Hindi film ‘Operation Baraat’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Soul Picture Pvt Ltd here today released poster of its upcoming Hindi feature film ‘Operation Baraat’.

Bollywood Actors, Mir Sarwar and Producer, Sameeksha Gaur; Director, Suzad Iqbal Khan; Producer, Kalyan Soni; Actors Vikram Sharma and Shadab Khan were present at the presidium.

The function was attended personalities from film, TV and theatre of Jammu including Tariq Khan, Madan Rangla, Janak Khajuria, Vikram Sharma, Shami Malhotra, Mushtaq Kak, J.R Sagar, M. Akram Khan, J.R Jackson, Shazi Khan, Kishor Atri and others.

The star cast of the film was Hiten Tejwani, Mir Sarwar, Sameeksha Gaur, Satyakam Anand, Shadaab Khan, Amit Antil, Sanjeev Srivastava and Mahesh Balraj.

The film is produced by Kalyan Soni and Sameeksha Gaur and directed by Bollywood director, Suzad Iqbal Khan from Bani.

Line Producer of the film was Sudam Aftab Khan and he arranged everything in Bani.

The film ‘Operation Baraat’ was shot entirely in the Valley of Bani, Kathua in J&K and its surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion Film Maker and Senior Journalist, Vikram Sharma appreciated the efforts of the Producers and the Director for promoting locations of Jammu region and local artists through films and said that Jammu has abundance of talent which is now coming to the forefront to preserve the rich cultural heritage and language of the region.

Shadab Khan, Actor & J&K Coordinator of Soul Picture Pvt Ltd conducted proceeding of the programme.