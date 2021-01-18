NC deputation, BDC members meet Lt. Governor in Srinagar

Singer, composer, Jubin Nautiyal also calls on Lt Governor; discusses nurturing of JK’s singing talent

SRINAGAR: Several deputations from political parties and members of the Block Development Council today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here for the redressal of grievances and other issues.

A deputation of National Conference led by Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi and comprising former legislators, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, Ab Majeed Larmi, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabar, and Kaiser Jamsheed Lone called on the Lt Governor here at Raj Bhawan.

The visiting deputation urged for putting in short term and long term measures in place for bringing the economy back on track to fast revival and mitigation of people’s issues.

The NC leaders also raised issues related to Srinagar-Jammu National highway, administrative response to snowfall, and supply of essentials in Kashmir division during winter besides calling for investigation into Lawaypora incident.

Meanwhile, members of Block Development Council Srinagar and Anantnag also met the Lieutenant Governor and put forth different developmental issues pertaining to their respective areas.

Also, Jubin Nautiyal an Indian playback singer, songwriter, music composer, and music director called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed various aspects with regard to nurturing and providing platforms to budding talent in J&K in the field of music.

Jubin Nautiyal told Lt Governor that he was spellbound with the natural beauty of Kashmir valley and peaceful ambiance and selected the place for the location for shooting his upcoming album.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the visiting deputations that all the genuine issues and demands projected by them would be redressed in a time bound manner. He also observed that administration is working tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective governance to people.